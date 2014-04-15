(Adds background, comments on acquisitions)

By Cameron French

TORONTO, April 15 Bank of Nova Scotia sees Mexico as its most promising growth territory and is not deterred by a money-laundering scandal there involving Citigroup's Banamex unit, Scotiabank's head of international banking said on Tuesday.

Mexico's banking industry has been under scrutiny since Citigroup said in February it had discovered at least $400 million in fraudulent loans made by Banamex to Mexican oil services company Oceanografia.

Mexico's government has since taken control of Oceanografia and begun a criminal investigation. U.S. federal authorities are also investigating the fraud, according to sources.

But the scandal has not marred Mexico's regulatory climate, said Dieter Jentsch, who took over as head of Scotiabank's international retail bank last year. He said the country's bank oversight is strong and that the onus is on banks to know their customers and do their own due diligence.

Scotiabank is Canada's third-largest bank, and its Inverlat subsidiary is Mexico's seventh-largest lender by assets.

"The regulator can only ask for you to have things in place, they don't actually run your day-to-day operations," Jentsch told Reuters. "Every bank has that accountability. If you don't stay on top of your game, things will happen in any market. Not just Mexico."

He said the scandal had prompted Scotiabank to take a look at its own processes, and that the bank has concluded its controls are sufficient.

FOUR COUNTRIES

Scotiabank Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter said earlier this month that Mexico is one of four countries the bank is focusing on for international growth, along with Chile, Colombia and Peru.

The bank believes those countries will give it the best return for its investment dollar, while allowing Scotiabank to take a breather in other regions and absorb recent acquisitions.

Jentsch said he sees Mexico as Scotiabank's biggest opportunity despite the scandal and weak economic growth in the country last year.

"2013 was what many have termed a lost year for Mexico," he said. "But given its proximity to the United States, the large increasing middle class that's there, (and that) Mexico has very small banking penetration ... We continue to be very optimistic about the potential."

Scotiabank has made more than C$10 billion ($9.11 billion) worth of acquisitions since the financial crisis, including the C$3.1 billion purchase of the Canadian online arm of Dutch lender ING Groep and the $1 billion purchase of 51 percent of Colombia's Banco Colpatria, both in 2012.

As did all of Canada's banks, Scotiabank emerged from the financial crisis largely unscathed, and was able to seek out cheap assets from U.S.- and European-headquartered banks that were looking to downsize. It operates in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The bank is now focused on organic growth at its international operations, Jentsch said, and will look for ways to trim costs as it integrates acquisitions.

"Our focus today is on digesting the acquisitions we made, growing those platforms, building a very solid customer base," he said.

He said the bank would still look at acquisition opportunities that come up in its four key growth countries, but said a deal outside the four would be "off strategy".

($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)