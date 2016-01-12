TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
could improve its core capital strength by 40 to 60
basis points if it chooses to sell its stake in Thanachart Bank
Pcl, Chief Executive Brian Porter told RBC's Canadian Bank CEO
Conference.
Scotiabank may consider strategic options for its 49 percent
stake in Thanachart Bank, Thailand's No. 2 car loan provider
which is majority-owned by Thanachart Capital Pcl,
Reuters reported in December.
"We'll see what happens there, but I've always categorised
Thanachart as an investment. If we were to realise some value
there would be anywhere from 40 to 60 basis points of common
equity tier 1," Porter told the conference.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)