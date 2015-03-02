SINGAPORE, March 2 Boon Chye Loh, head of
Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
has decided to leave the firm, an internal note said.
Loh, who was also country executive for Singapore and
Southeast Asia, plans to take a break before deciding on his
next endeavour, the internal note seen by Reuters said.
Chris Gammons has been appointed country executive for
Singapore and Southeast Asia for the U.S. bank, the note said.
Loh joined BAML in 2012 from Deutsche Bank.
Loh's name was mentioned as one of the potential successors
for outgoing Singapore Exchange CEO Magnus Bocker by
Singapore's Straits Times newspaper last week.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)