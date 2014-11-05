NEW YORK Nov 5 Global issuance of investment-grade corporate bonds is expected to fall next year on higher interest rates following what has shaped up as record volume for the sector in 2014, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

They forecast high-grade corporate bond supply to total $950 billion in 2015, down from an expected $1.07 trillion in 2014, BAML analysts Hans Mikkelsen and Yuriy Shchuchinov wrote in a research note released on Wednesday.

They projected investment-grade corporate debt supply in the United States of $566 billion next year, down 12 percent from 2014. The drop was likely to stem from a 21 percent fall in issuance from U.S. non-financial firms.

"While yields have remained low, non-financial issuance has declined relative to the same period last year. This suggests that some companies are starting to run out of ways to benefit from low borrowing costs. Higher interest rates should make opportunistic issuance even less attractive next year," the analysts wrote.

European issuance was forecast to fall by 6 percent to $172 billion, while supply in emerging markets was likely to decrease 26 percent to $89 billion, they said.

