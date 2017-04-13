BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
SAO PAULO, April 13 Bank of America Merrill Lynch tapped Eduardo Alcalay, currently the head of private equity at GP Investimentos Ltda, as its new Brazil chief executive officer, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Alcalay will replace Rodrigo Xavier, who will pursue "an academic opportunity" at Stanford University, after a transition period ending in late July, the statement added. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.