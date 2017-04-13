SAO PAULO, April 13 Bank of America Merrill Lynch tapped Eduardo Alcalay, currently the head of private equity at GP Investimentos Ltda, as its new Brazil chief executive officer, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Alcalay will replace Rodrigo Xavier, who will pursue "an academic opportunity" at Stanford University, after a transition period ending in late July, the statement added. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)