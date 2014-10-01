(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Peter Rudegeair
Oct 1 Bank of America Corp said it named
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan as chairman of its board,
effective immediately.
He succeeds Charles "Chad" Holliday, the former chief
executive of the chemical company E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co
, who served as the bank's chairman for more than four
years.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Jack Bovender,
the former chief executive of hospital operator HCA Inc
and a member of the bank's board since August 2012, will become
its lead independent director.
Bank of America had combined the roles of chairman and chief
executive until 2009, when shareholders voted to strip
then-chief executive Ken Lewis of his chairman title. Investors
objected to his decision to acquire Merrill Lynch at the peak of
the financial crisis, and to the fact that executives at the
investment bank received big bonuses just before the deal
closed, in a quarter when it lost more than $15 billion.
In 2012, the bank agreed to pay $2.43 billion to settle
claims that it had withheld information from shareholders about
the financial health of Merrill Lynch at the time of its
purchase.
When Moynihan succeeded Lewis in January 2010, he began
shedding billions in assets outside of its main businesses to
simplify Bank of America's operations and tried to resolve the
legal and regulatory woes haunting the bank post-crisis.
Additionally, Moynihan reworked the bank's board in response to
regulatory pressure to add more directors with banking
expertise.
In August, the bank agreed to pay $16.65 billion to resolve
accusations that it misled investors into buying mortgage bonds
that ended up going sour, putting to bed the majority of its
legal issues tied to the financial crisis.
Moynihan's election to board chairman makes Citigroup Inc
the only large U.S. bank to have separate chairman and
chief executive roles. JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon survived a 2013 shareholder vote to oust
him as chairman of the board following its $6.2 billion "London
Whale" trading scandal.
Bank of America's shares were up slightly at $16.86 in
extended trade. They closed at $16.82 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair, Krishna Chaithanya and Anil
D'Silva; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Gunna Dickson)