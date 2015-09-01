Sept 1 Two of America's biggest public pension
funds have come together to oppose an amendment of bylaws at
Bank of America Corp that would allow Brian Moynihan to
continue as both chief executive and chairman of the No. 2 U.S.
bank by assets.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers)
and the California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs)
sent a letter on Monday to the bank's lead director, Jack
Bovender, saying that the roles of CEO and chair of the board
have inherent conflicts which require the two posts to be
separate.
The funds wrote that since Moynihan was appointed CEO, the
bank has underperformed and that it needs stronger, more
independent oversight and not less.
Calstrs and Calpers together hold less than 1 percent of the
total shares outstanding in Bank of America.
"We believe the Board's rationale for making this change is
fundamentally flawed and we disagree with many assertions made
in the Special Meeting proxy," the funds wrote. They also said
the company has never provided a valid business rationale for
combining the roles.
Bank of America was not available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
The board of directors in October unilaterally changed the
company bylaws to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to become chairman.
In May, just two days before the annual shareholder meeting,
the company said it would hold a shareholder vote on the change,
to be held no later than 2016. That vote will be held at a Sept.
22 special shareholder meeting.
Bank of America had combined the roles of chairman and chief
executive until 2009, when shareholders voted to strip then
chief executive Ken Lewis of his chairman title. Investors had
objected to his decision to acquire Merrill Lynch at the peak of
the financial crisis.
