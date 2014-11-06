Nov 6 Bank of America Corp tripled the size of its third-quarter loss to $232 million as it faced additional legal expenses related to its foreign exchange business.

The bank said it was in advanced discussions with some U.S. banking regulators to resolve matters related to the business.

The company recorded a $400 million non-deductible charge that widened its net loss to $232 million, or 4 cents per share, up from a previously reported net loss of $70 million, or 1 cent per share. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)