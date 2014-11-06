BRIEF-Gulf Resources Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Nov 6 Bank of America Corp tripled the size of its third-quarter loss to $232 million as it faced additional legal expenses related to its foreign exchange business.
The bank said it was in advanced discussions with some U.S. banking regulators to resolve matters related to the business.
The company recorded a $400 million non-deductible charge that widened its net loss to $232 million, or 4 cents per share, up from a previously reported net loss of $70 million, or 1 cent per share. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.