NEW YORK Feb 17 Bank of America Corp
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan received a 7
percent pay cut in 2014, a source familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday, as the bank's full-year profit fell 58 percent on
higher legal settlements.
Moynihan's total 2014 compensation was $13 million, down
from $14 million a year earlier, according to the source. He
received $11.5 million in stock-based compensation, according to
a regulatory filing on Tuesday, down from the $12.5 million he
received for 2013.
His base salary remained unchanged at $1.5 million, said the
source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the
matter.
The bank will submit a filing later this year containing
Moynihan's total compensation.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)