By Ross Kerber and Dan Freed
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 11 Big mutual funds are
likely to vote later this month to allow Bank of America Corp
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan to retain his chairman
title, based on their voting history, governance experts said.
That support could leave investors seeking to split the
chairman and chief executive roles facing an uphill battle.
The second-largest U.S. bank last year gave Moynihan the
additional title of chairman, a move that upset many investors
who prefer an independent chairman, who can provide more
oversight.
Portfolio managers signaled their displeasure by voting
against four directors who were running for re-election at the
company's annual meeting in May. The directors still received
enough votes to retain their seats, but by relatively narrow
margins.
Recent securities filings show big funds run by the bank's
top shareholders including Vanguard Group Inc, State Street Corp
and BlackRock Inc backed all directors at the
Charlotte, North Carolina, company in May.
These supportive votes suggest the asset managers will again
vote the bank's way, if only to avoid controversy, said Yale Law
School professor Jonathan Macey.
"These guys don't like turmoil," Macey said.
BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street representatives all
declined to comment. A Bank of America spokesman declined to
comment on ongoing talks with investors.
Investors will vote on Sept. 22 on bylaw changes made last
year to give Moynihan the additional job. That move undid a vote
by shareholders in 2009 to require an independent chair. The
bank also named Jack Bovender lead independent director.
At the bank's annual meeting, investors focused their ire on
governance committee members, including committee head Thomas
May, supported by only 67 percent of votes cast.
Support for directors of companies in the Standard & Poor's
500 on average has been 95 percent or better recently, said
compensation consultant Semler Brossy.
That big asset managers voted for the directors on the
bank's governance committee suggests the investors were not so
angry about Moynihan's new title, especially given the new role
given to Bovender, said Stephen Brown, head of governance
consulting firm the Edgerton Group.
"What's fair to read from them (the votes) is that the big
funds have a neutral position on what they think of the split
role, as long as there is a strong lead independent director,"
Brown said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Dan Freed in New York;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)