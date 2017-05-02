May 2 A U.S. banking regulator has increased its claim against Bank of America Corp by $583 million in a dispute over deposit insurance and interest, the second-largest U.S. bank disclosed on Tuesday in its first-quarter financial filing.

The claim by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp now totals more than $1.1 billion.

