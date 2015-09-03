WASHINGTON, Sept 3 U.S. banking regulators gave Bank of America the green light on Thursday to use its own internal models to compute their capital requirements.

The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency previously granted similar approvals for other big banks, including Wells Fargo, which won approval in March.

The Fed said Bank of America can start using its own models in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)