BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
NEW YORK, July 29 Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it does not expect to have to set aside more than another $5 billion to cover legal expenses, an estimate unchanged from earlier in the year despite a $4 billion addition to its legal reserves in the second quarter.
The bank's estimate came in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Throughout the first half of 2014, Bank of America had set aside $10 billion to cover litigation-related expenses.
The bank has been negotiating a multibillion-dollar settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve investigations into the packaging and sale of mortgage-backed bonds.
Additionally, the bank cut its exposure to Russia by 24 percent to $3.9 billion, most of which was concentrated in oil and gas companies and commercial banks, according to the filing. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Announces commencement of underwritten public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.