BRIEF-Cigna says has made no determination about Anthem merger extension
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
NEW YORK Aug 22 A U.S. appeals court on Monday refused to reconsider its decision to overturn a $1.27 billion penalty against Bank of America Corp and a jury verdict finding it liable for mortgage fraud leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected a petition by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office to have a three-judge panel rehear the case and give the government at least an opportunity to seek a new trial. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point