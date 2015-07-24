NEW YORK, July 24 Bank of America Corp
has been interviewing possible successors to Gary Lynch, the
company's general counsel, who will move into a more advisory
role, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Lynch, who turns 65 on Saturday, added the title of vice
chairman this week. A former enforcement chief at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Lynch was hired in 2011 to
oversee Bank of America's legal issues stemming from the 2008
financial crisis.
Lynch supervised Bank of America's $16.5 billion deal with
the U.S. Department of Justice last August to end investigations
into misconduct in the pooling and sale of mortgages in the
run-up to the financial crisis.
Lawrence Grayson, a spokesman for Bank of America, declined
to comment.
News of Lynch's transition comes days after the bank said it
would replace its chief financial officer and other top
executives in a management shakeup.
Bank of America is the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and David Henry in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)