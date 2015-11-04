Nov 4 Bank of America Corp is close to
naming outgoing Ford Motor Co General Counsel David Leitch
as its new general counsel, The Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
Reached by phone, Leitch declined to comment on the report.
"I'm still fully engaged at Ford and will be doing this
until I do retire," he said. His retirement takes effect on Jan.
1.
A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.
Leitch spent more than 10 years at Ford and previously
worked in the White House as deputy counsel to George W. Bush.
Leitch would replace Gary Lynch, who is expected to remain a
vice chairman at Bank of America, the report stated. A call to
Lynch was not immediately returned.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)