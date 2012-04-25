BRIEF-Co2 Solutions receives purchase order for Enzymes
LONDON, April 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached top UBS banker Alex Wilmot-Sitwell to be president of Europe and Emerging Markets, excluding Asia, according to an internal memo.
His hire comes barely a month after BofA Merrill lost senior executive Andrea Orcel to UBS, where he will be joining shortly as co-head of the investment bank.
Wilmot-Sitwell, who was chairman of UBS investment bank and has been a co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific at the Swiss bank, is expected to join in the coming months and will be based in London.
