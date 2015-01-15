Jan 14 An activist investor group said it is
withdrawing a shareholder resolution that called for Bank of
America to have an independent board chair, easing some
of the pressure the bank faced after giving its Chief Executive
Brian Moynihan the additional title of chairman last year.
In return for avoiding a vote on the resolution at its
springtime annual meeting, Bank of America agreed to produce a
report on its corporate culture and business practices, said
Seamus Finn, chair of the Interfaith Center on Corporate
Responsibility.
It had sponsored the resolution and recently forced JPMorgan
Chase & Co to complete a similar review.
Bank of America spokesman James Mahoney confirmed the deal
with the activist group.
Finn said getting such a report completed was a higher
priority than forcing a leadership change at the bank, based in
Charlotte, N.C. His group has pushed financial institutions to
do more to acknowledge their role in the 2008 global financial
crisis.
But Moynihan took over the bank after the worst of the
crisis, Finn said, making it easier to argue he can hold both
titles. "He has delivered for the bank and he's the leader they
want to run with," he said.
Finn also credited the bank with naming Jack Bovender as its
lead independent director in October as it gave Moynihan the
additional title.
While various critics have urged banks to maintain
independent board chairman to improve oversight, Bank of America
gave Bovender new duties it said were in line with best
corporate governance practices.
Bank of America spokesman Mahoney declined to comment on
another request from two big pension funds for a vote on
Moynihan's new dual role as chair and CEO. They have asked the
bank to hold a binding vote on the change at the company's
springtime shareholder meeting.
