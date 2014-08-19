PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 18 Thomas Montag will become Bank of America Corp's sole chief operating officer as co-COO David Darnell takes a new title after asking to relocate to Florida, Bloomberg reported.
Darnell will serve as vice chairman and continue to oversee global wealth and investment management and business banking, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in a memo to employees, the report said. (bloom.bg/1tbIQhE)
Montag will continue to head the investment banking and capital markets businesses, the Bloomberg report said.
Bank of America could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company