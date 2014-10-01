By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 A key opponent of Bank of
America Corp's proposed $8.5 billion settlement with
investors in mortgage-backed securities has dropped its
objections, marking another step forward for the deal to receive
final court approval.
Opponents still include the Chicago police pension fund,
which will argue the case on appeal later this month.
The Triaxx entities filed a proposed order to withdraw from
the case in New York state court on Tuesday. The entities are
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) from 2006 and 2007.
American International Group Inc, which led objectors to the
settlement in a three-year legal battle, in July settled its
disputes with Bank of America and dropped out.
Bank of America struck the deal in 2011 with 22
institutional investors in toxic securities issued by
Countrywide Financial Corp, the mortgage lender the bank
acquired at the height of the financial crisis. Those investors
include BlackRock Inc, Allianz SE's Pimco and
Metlife Inc.
A lawyer for Triaxx raised the only issue a New York judge
withheld from her overall approval of the accord in January.
The judge found Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee
overseeing the securities, should not have settled claims
relating to certain modified mortgages without investigating
their potential worth.
New York attorney John Moon, who represents Triaxx, declined
to comment, as did Texas attorney Kathy Patrick, who represents
the institutional investors who struck the deal. A spokesman for
Bank of New York Mellon also declined comment. A Bank of America
spokesman declined to comment.
The case is In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No.651786/2011.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; editing by Andrew Hay)