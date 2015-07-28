NEW YORK, July 28 For the third time in a week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired a big money-making broker away from a competitor.

David Munoz, 41, joined Merrill Lynch on July 16 from UBS Wealth Management Americas where he generated $2 million in fees and commissions for the firm over the last year.

Munoz, based at Merrill's office in White Plains, New York, began his career in 1996 as a client service associate at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. He rose up through the ranks to become a financial adviser there in 2000, before switching firms to Morgan Stanley and then UBS.

Over the last week, the bank hired two groups of brokers to join Merrill Lynch's Private Banking and Investment Group, called Pbig, which caters to super wealthy clients.

Peter Kong and John Shaw joined Pbig in San Francisco from Barclays Wealth Management, where the two generated about $6 million in revenue over the last year.

Will Leven, along with three other wealth managers, joined Pbig in Houston from UBS, the bank said last week. At UBS, Leven and his team managed $1.3 billion in assets.

In the three months ending June 30, Merrill Lynch said its overall adviser headcount of 14,370 brokers had increased by a net of 187, making it one of the three biggest U.S. brokerages by sales force. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)