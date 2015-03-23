NEW YORK, March 23 Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit has hired a southern California
regional manager, Mark Kremers, from rival brokerage Morgan
Stanley, BofA said Monday.
Kremers took over as Merrill Lynch's director for the Desert
Inland Empire Complex, overseeing roughly 75 brokers at four
branches near Palm Springs, California.
He made the move in January, according to the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, after spending 20 years working
for Morgan Stanley. Kremers was most recently an executive
director for Morgan Stanley based in La Jolla, California,
responsible for wealth management operations in the San Diego
area.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Richard Chang)