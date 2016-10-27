(Corrects throughout to say appointment was made by Bank of America instead of Bank of America Merrill Lynch)

Oct 27 Bank of America on Thursday named Karin Kimbrough as head of investment strategy for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Kimbrough will report to Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer of the bank's Global Wealth & Investment Management division, the company said in a statement.

