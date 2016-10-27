Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
(Corrects throughout to say appointment was made by Bank of America instead of Bank of America Merrill Lynch)
Oct 27 Bank of America on Thursday named Karin Kimbrough as head of investment strategy for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
Kimbrough will report to Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer of the bank's Global Wealth & Investment Management division, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.