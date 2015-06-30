NEW YORK, June 30 Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch said Tuesday it hired three more financial
advisers from the recently sold Barclays Plc's U.S.
wealth and investment management unit, adding to a cadre of
advisers Merrill has poached from the Barclays unit this month.
Barry Schneider, Cris Bera and Chris Dewhurst joined Merrill
Lynch's elite Private Banking & Investment Group in Houston
where the three had managed around $750 million at Barclays for
mostly high net worth clients in the oil and gas industry. The
advisers were not available for comment.
Schneider, 70, got his start at Goldman, Sachs & Co, and
later worked for Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers before
joining Barclays. Schneider's colleagues, Bera, 45, and
Dewhurst, 36, also spent time at Lehman Brothers before joining
Barclays.
Barclays did not respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month, Merrill Lynch said it hired a dozen
advisers from Barclays, including Michelle Motsko and Michael
Brodnik in Washington who had produced $3.2 million in annual
revenues over the last year at Barclays.
U.S. investment bank Stifel Financial Corp confirmed
it would buy Barclays wealth unit earlier this month.
