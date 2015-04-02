NEW YORK, April 2 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it hired a broker away from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Broker Jon Stevens and his father, investment associate Phil Stevens, joined Merrill Lynch on March 13 from Janney, where the two managed $100 million in client assets and produced roughly $646,000 in fees and commissions last year, according to a Bank of America spokeswoman.

A spokeswoman for Janney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Stevens and their complex director, Christopher Reber, were not immediately available for comment.

Before Janney, Jon Stevens worked at Citigroup Global Markets and the Baltimore-based Legg Mason Wood Walker over his 12-year career, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Association's (FINRA) BrokerCheck.

A 48-year industry veteran, Phil Stevens got his start with Reynolds Securities, Inc., and spent nearly 20 years at Legg Mason before also joining Citigroup.

Merrill Lynch, which was acquired by Bank of America in 2009, is among the largest securities brokerages in the world with more than 14,000 financial advisers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Alan Crosby)