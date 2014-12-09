NEW YORK Dec 9 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch said it hired five financial advisers during the
first week of December away from UBS AG and Citigroup
Inc's Personal Wealth Management where they collectively
managed more than half a billion dollars in assets.
At the same time, the Chicago-based independent
broker-dealer HighTower Advisors LLC hired away one of Merrill
Lynch's veteran brokers who had $225 million in client assets
and who had been with the firm for more than 30 years.
Merrill Lynch and HighTower both announced the hires Monday.
Merrill's hires include the four-person team of Deryl Heath
McGallion, Christopher Davis, Stan Davis and Hugh Hawkins, who
joined Merrill's Beaumont, Texas, office on Dec. 5 from UBS
Financial Services, where they managed $395 million in assets
and generated $3.9 million in revenues.
Mario Fratto joined Merrill Lynch's office in New York City
on Dec. 4 from Citi Personal Wealth Management where he had
managed $153 million in assets.
UBS declined to comment, and Citi Personal Wealth Management
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
On the U.S. West Coast, HighTower recruited broker Doug
Conklin from Merrill Lynch to the Ezzell-Conklin Group, an
independent financial advisory group started by Conklin's former
Merrill Lynch colleague, Jason Ezzell, that affiliates with
HighTower's Network channel. At Merrill Lynch, Conklin managed
$225 million in assets.
The Network channel is HighTower's branch for advisers who
want to use the firm's platform and technology but maintain
independent ownership over their business. HighTower also has a
Partnership channel, through which the firm buys advisers'
practices and gives them equity.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed Conklin left.
Merrill Lynch has lost a number of experienced advisers in
recent months, including a 34-year veteran broker and his
six-person team who left in early December to join Raymond James
& Associates.
The firm said it continues to hire many advisers too, with
150 new hires in the third quarter this year. The Texas-based
team is the first group Merrill Lynch announced it hired since
late October that had managed more than half a billion dollars.
For HighTower, Conklin's hire comes at a time when the firm
is growing its Network channel, said Michael Parker, HighTower's
national director of enterprise development and recruiting.
HighTower now has six financial advisory groups on its
Network channel, and hopes to grow it as large as its
Partnership channel by December 2015, Parker said. More than 40
groups affiliate with HighTower's Partnership channel.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)