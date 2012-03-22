LONDON, March 22 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
's president of Europe and Canada Jonathan Moulds is set
to retire at the end of the second quarter to focus on
philanthropic projects, according to an internal memo see by
Reuters.
Christian Meissner, who is head of global corporate and
investment banking, will also take on the job of European
president on an interim basis, pending regulatory approval, the
memo said.
Moulds will also be interim president for emerging markets,
excluding Asia. Andrea Orcel, a top BAML dealmaker whose
responsibilities also included emerging markets, is leaving to
join UBS.
(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Victoria Howley)