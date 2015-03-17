March 17 Bank of America Corp appointed Ann Limberg as the head of philanthropic solutions and the family office of U.S. Trust, its ultra-high net worth unit.

Limberg has worked at the company since 2004, including as managing director and Northeast division executive for U.S. Trust, where she oversaw wealth management strategy across nine states.

She will oversee strategic, fiduciary, and administrative services to help individuals and families manage philanthropic capital.

Limberg will also be responsible for offerings serving multi-generational families, directing financial strategy, investment advice, fiduciary and administrative services and wealth stewardship. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)