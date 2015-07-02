July 2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it made three appointments to its global equities prime brokerage division this week.

The bank appointed Bill Murphy, who joins from Massey Quick & Co, Sally Carlson from Telligent Capital Management Ltd and Jonathan Brenner from Ehrenkranz Partners LP to its global equities team, spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.

All three will report to Omeed Malik, head of U.S. prime brokerage distribution, and Brooke Jones, the co-head of Americas capital strategy, Kaus told Reuters in an email on Thursday.

The appointments were first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)