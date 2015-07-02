July 2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it
made three appointments to its global equities prime brokerage
division this week.
The bank appointed Bill Murphy, who joins from Massey Quick
& Co, Sally Carlson from Telligent Capital Management Ltd and
Jonathan Brenner from Ehrenkranz Partners LP to its global
equities team, spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.
All three will report to Omeed Malik, head of U.S. prime
brokerage distribution, and Brooke Jones, the co-head of
Americas capital strategy, Kaus told Reuters in an email on
Thursday.
The appointments were first reported by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)