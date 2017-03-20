UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
March 20 Bank of America Corp has hired Eric Bischof from Morgan Stanley to co-head its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Bischof will be based in New York and will partner with fellow BoA co-head Jim O'Neil to implement the bank's global strategy as well as deepen client relationships and drive increased growth and market share, according to the memo attributed to Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking.
No start date for Bischof was given in the statement, the contents of which was confirmed by the bank.
Bischof has spent the last 20 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as co-head of global FIG. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by David French; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BEIJING, June 15 Anbang Insurance Group's products are still being sold through bank channels, a spokesman at the Chinese insurance giant told Reuters on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 15 A tumble in crude oil prices to November lows put pressure on Gulf stock markets on Thursday morning, while banking shares reacted little to interest rate hikes in the region following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move overnight. Riyadh's stock index was down 0.3 percent after half an hour after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; half of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with PetroRabigh down 0.9 percent.