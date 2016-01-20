Jan 20 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has named Citibank executive Fabio Concesi as an international wealth strategist.

Concesi, who joined Merrill Lynch's Miami office on Jan. 7, will advise global clients throughout Latin America as part of the strategic wealth advisory group.

Concesi will report to Stacy Allred, head of the group, Merrill Lynch said.