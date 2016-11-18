BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 18 Bank of America Corp's global wealth and investment management division said Keith Banks, president of the company's U.S. Trust unit, would take on the additional role as head of its newly created chief investment office and investment solutions group.
Keith Glenfield, managing director and head of managed solutions, will be in charge of the investment solutions group and will report to Banks. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal)
* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Differential Brands Group appoints Bob Ross as chief financial officer