FRANKFURT May 31 Bank of America has named Marc-Olivier Regulla co-head investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, alongside Christof Bechtel, the lender said in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday.

Regulla, a former Goldman Sachs banker, joined Bank of America in 2011 and has since led the bank's chemicals and steel investment banking advisory business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Regulla will take on his new role immediately and complete Bank of America's new Germany set up, which has included hiring equity capital markets Germany head Georg Hansel from Deutsche Bank, who will start his job in July. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Tina Bellon)