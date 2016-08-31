UPDATE 2-Siemens raises outlook after Q1 profit beats forecasts
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
LONDON Aug 31 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Philippe Chryssicopoulos as its head of power, utilities and renewables investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Chryssicopoulos will continue in his current role as BAML's head of infrastructure investment banking and will take on additional responsibilities for the bank's power, utilities and renewables clients across the region.
Based in London, Chryssicopoulos will report to Ray Wood, head of global power investment banking, and Luigi Rizzo, head of EMEA investment banking.
Chryssicopoulos joined BAML in 1998 and worked in a variety of roles across investment banking in London and New York. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.