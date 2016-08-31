LONDON Aug 31 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Philippe Chryssicopoulos as its head of power, utilities and renewables investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Chryssicopoulos will continue in his current role as BAML's head of infrastructure investment banking and will take on additional responsibilities for the bank's power, utilities and renewables clients across the region.

Based in London, Chryssicopoulos will report to Ray Wood, head of global power investment banking, and Luigi Rizzo, head of EMEA investment banking.

Chryssicopoulos joined BAML in 1998 and worked in a variety of roles across investment banking in London and New York. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Rachel Armstrong)