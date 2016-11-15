LONDON Nov 15 Societe Generale has poached Bank of America's head of global corporate banking for Italy, Alessandro Gumier, to lead its Italian business, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Gumier, who joined the Wall Street lender over a decade ago, will take over from Societe Generale's group country head Patrizia Micucci, who stepped down in July.

Officials at Societe Generale and Bank of America declined to comment.

Gumier's appointment comes after Bank of America's Chief Executive for Italy, Marco Morelli, left the bank in September to lead the restructuring of Monte dei Paschi di Siena as its new CEO.

A series of senior dealmakers have left international banks active in Italy recently, including at Japan's Nomura and Britain's Barclays.

That's despite Italy being home to some of the biggest fee payers in Europe. Ailing lender Monte dei Paschi paid banks more than 400 million euros ($429 million) for two capital increases in as many years and is now working on an expensive rescue plan.

Milan-based Gumier has over 15 years of experience in banking, having previously worked at Citigroup and Standard Chartered.

He will leave Bank of America this week, handing over to Mario Ambrosio, a managing director at Bank of America's Italian corporate banking business, who has been promoted to head the division.

Ambrosio will report to Fernando Vicario, head of corporate banking across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). ($1 = 0.9322 euros)