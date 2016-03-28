March 28 Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management hired advisers Jeremy Newton and Stephen Lamb from Morgan Stanley.

Newton and Lamb, who together managed over $330 million in client assets, joined Merrill Lynch's office in Houston on March 11.

Both the advisers started their careers with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit.

They report to managing director and market executive Hong Ogle, Merrill Lynch said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)