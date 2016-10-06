BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Bank of America said on Thursday John Thiel, head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has decided to step down.
Thiel will become vice chairman of Global Wealth and Investment Management, effective Jan. 1.
Andy Sieg, head of BofA's global wealth and retirement solutions division, will replace Thiel. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.