April 8 Bank of America Corp appointed
Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi co-heads of global investment
banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Assef was global head of investment banking coverage and De
Giorgi was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa global
corporate and investment banking since 2013, the memo said.
De Giorgi was chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's investment banking division in New York before
joining Bank of America in 2012.
Assef and De Giorgi will still be based in New York and
London respectively, according to the memo.
Bank of America ranked second in global net investment
banking fees for the fourth quarter of 2014, with total fees of
$1.5 billion, according to its quarterly report in January.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)