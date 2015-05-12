(In May 11 story, corrects name of group at which Hill most
recently worked to Merrill Lynch's Global Wealth and Retirement
Services markets group instead of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth
and Retirement Services, paragraph 2 )
May 11 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit appointed Kirstin Hill as head of its new retirement
investment & income team.
She was most recently with Merrill Lynch's Global Wealth and
Retirement Services markets group, where she was head of product
development and origination.
The new team will focus on the creation of personal
retirement products and accelerate the development of client
programs such as Merrill Lynch Clear.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)