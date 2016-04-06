April 5 Bank of America Corp on Tuesday appointed Andrei Magasiner as treasurer, replacing Greg Hackworth who is retiring, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The appointment of Magasiner, who most recently was chief financial officer of the bank's investment banking and trading divisions, is effective immediately, the source said.

Paul Donofrio, BofA's CFO, told employees in a memo that Hackworth had approached him saying he was ready to retire, according to the source.

Donofrio also said Hackworth, 47, will be a part of the bank till May 31, the source added. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)