April 5 Bank of America Corp on Tuesday
appointed Andrei Magasiner as treasurer, replacing Greg
Hackworth who is retiring, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
The appointment of Magasiner, who most recently was chief
financial officer of the bank's investment banking and trading
divisions, is effective immediately, the source said.
Paul Donofrio, BofA's CFO, told employees in a memo that
Hackworth had approached him saying he was ready to retire,
according to the source.
Donofrio also said Hackworth, 47, will be a part of the bank
till May 31, the source added.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New
York; Editing by Leslie Adler)