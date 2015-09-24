HONG KONG, Sept 24 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has named Yang Xia as head of greater China equities, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Yang, who was formerly head of equities for UBS China and worked for 10 years at the Swiss firm, will join Bank of America Merrill Lynch at the end of October, according to the memo. Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Yang will report to Olivier Thiriet, head of Asia Pacific equities for the U.S. firm, the memo said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anand Basu)