June 2 Bank of America Corp is on track for mid-single digit revenue growth in its trading businesses in the second quarter compared to a year ago, according to Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.

Speaking at an industry conference Thursday, Moynihan said fixed income revenues, which account for about two-thirds of the trading business, are up, while equities, which account for a smaller portion, are down so far in the quarter.

(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York)