* Q3 net loss $0.01/shr vs. profit $0.20 year earlier
* Litigation costs $5.6 bln
* Bond trading revenue rises 11 pct
* Shares down 4 pct amid general market selloff
By Peter Rudegeair and Tanya Agrawal
Oct 15 Bank of America Corp said on
Wednesday that it has moved past the worst of its legal
settlements linked to the financial crisis, after its latest big
legal charge brought the bank's common shareholders a net loss
for the third quarter.
Since 2010, the second-largest U.S. bank has agreed to pay
at least $70 billion to resolve disputes linked to home loans,
mortgage bonds and other problems stemming from before and
during the crisis.
In the most recent settlement, the bank paid $16.65 billion
to resolve Department of Justice charges that it misled
investors in its mortgage bonds. Money was
already set aside to cover most of that, but the bank took a
$5.6 billion charge in the third quarter to cover the rest.
"The DoJ settlement from everything we can see was the most
significant matter that's out there," Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Thompson told reporters, signaling that investors can stop
fearing outsized legal settlements every quarter.
Investors have wondered when the settlements would stop.
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, who added the
role of chairman in October, has been working to resolve legal
and regulatory woes since he took over in 2010.
Four of the bank's five main businesses were profitable.
Mortgages, where it booked the settlement charge, were the
exception.
"While it was a messy quarter, core results look okay,"
Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz wrote in a note to investors.
Bank of America's shares fell 5.6 percent as the broader
stock market dropped.
The bank is the fourth of the six major U.S. banks to report
third-quarter results. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup
Inc were also hit by big legal expenses.
Bank of America posted a net loss attributable to
shareholders of $70 million, or 1 cent per share, for the three
months ended Sept. 30, compared with a year-earlier profit of
$2.22 billion, or 20 cents per share. [ID: nBwVLQ91a]
Net income before preferred stock dividends fell to $168
million from $2.5 billion.
The bank lost 3 cents per share on an adjusted basis,
according to a calculation by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts
on average had expected a loss of 9 cents per share.
TRADING REVENUE RISES
Total revenue slipped 1.5 percent to $21.21 billion while
expenses excluding legal costs were down 7 percent compared to
the same period a year earlier.
Bond trading revenue, excluding accounting adjustments, rose
11 percent to $2.2 billion as market activity picked up in
September, exceeding the increase that rivals have posted.
Profit from wealth and investment management rose 12.9
percent to a record $813 million. Global banking and sales and
trading units achieved profit growth of over 20 percent.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing By Ted Kerr, Dan Wilchins, and David
Gregorio)