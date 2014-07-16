(Corrects to adds dropped word "percent" in first paragraph)

July 16 Bank of America Corp, the second largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 43 percent drop in second-quarter profit as mortgage revenue fell and litigation costs increased.

Earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $2.04 billion, or 19 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $3.58 billion, or 32 cent per share, a year earlier.