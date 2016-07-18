(Adds background on performance goals and comments on Labor
Department rule)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 18 Bank of America's
wealth unit is losing financial advisers who cannot meet
performance targets because their books of business are too
small, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Monday.
Big wealth management firms have been implementing tougher
goals for advisers in recent years, pushing them to recruit
richer clients, lend more and spend less time on clients with
few assets. Advisers who cannot meet those targets have been
retiring, moving to smaller firms or leaving the industry
entirely, recruiters say.
"The attrition we see is ... in the lower production levels,
mainly due to people not being able to build a book of
business," Moynihan said on a call with analysts about the
bank's second-quarter results.
Bank of America's wealth unit reported $722 million in
quarterly profit, an 8-percent rise compared with the
year-earlier period. Its profit margin rose to 26 percent from
23 percent, as revenue declined 2 percent to $4.5 billion.
The business, which includes Merrill Lynch, has played a
significant role in Bank of America's strategy to grow revenue
from more stable businesses that require relatively little
capital. The broader bank reported a 19-percent profit decline.
The wealth business has recently been helped by the
expiration of expensive retention bonuses, paid to Merrill Lynch
financial advisers as an incentive to stay when it acquired the
brokerage in 2009. The last installment of those bonuses was
paid out in the fourth quarter of last year.
Moynihan said experienced advisers are not leaving because
the bonuses evaporated. Experienced advisers who have left over
the last year have done so because the wealth unit has pulled
back from international markets, he said.
Merrill Lynch's headcount rose by 151 over last year to
reach a total of 14,416 advisers. The number of Merrill advisers
has fluctuated over the years, from nearly 15,000 in 2012 to
roughly 13,750 in early 2014.
Bank of America is "busily implementing" changes related to
a new Labor Department rule that will require advisers to act in
clients' best interest, Moynihan said. Management does not
expect the rule to impact revenue significantly, he added.
Analysts had expected big banks to report weaker wealth
management results, as market volatility made clients uneasy
about investing.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski)