By Elizabeth Dilts and Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 Bank of America said
on Wednesday that first-quarter profit and revenue fell in its
Global Wealth and Investment Management division from a year
earlier on lower commission income and higher expenses.
The unit, which includes the Merrill Lynch brokerage and
U.S. Trust private banking business, was also hurt by falling
interest rates, the company said.
In a conference call with investors, Bank of America Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan defended the performance of Merrill
Lynch Wealth Management head John Thiel. According to some
published reports, Thiel has lost the confidence of some veteran
Merrill brokers.
"John Thiel does a great job for us," Moynihan said.
Wealth management remains the smallest of Bank of America's
four businesses but is highly prized because of its low demands
on capital and its usually stable revenue production that
offsets volatile trading activities at the bank.
Last quarter, however, net income in the wealth businesses
fell 11 percent from a year earlier to $651 million. Revenue was
off 1 percent to $4.5 billion. That resulted in a drop in profit
margin to 23 percent from 26 percent one year earlier and 25
percent in the last quarter of 2014.
Bank of America as a whole returned to profitability in the
second quarter, booking $2.98 billion of net income and beating
analysts' expectations.
The bank has been encouraging Merrill's more than 14,000
brokers to sell mortgages and other loans to their investment
clients. Despite initial resistance, loan balances at Merrill
rose 9 percent from a year ago to an average of $126 billion.
Despite the lending spurt, net interest income in the wealth
division fell by $134 million from a year ago to $1.4 billion
during the quarter.
Executives attributed about half of the net interest decline
to a new accounting rule that affected wealth management
particularly hard.
In addition, expenses rose 3 percent from a year earlier to
$3.5 billion, which Moynihan, on the investor call, attributed
to hiring at Merrill and U.S. Trust. Merrill ended the quarter
with 14,183 brokers, a net increase of 98 brokers over the past
three months.
Moynihan said revenue weakness last quarter reflected lower
commissions as Merrill converts brokerage clients from
commission-based trading to fee-based advisory accounts.
Offsetting some of the commission loss was an 11 percent
rise in asset management fees at Merrill to $1.65 billion.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Andrew Hay)