(In final sentence, corrects to show that sales of $4 million
in investment products is on an annual basis, not per month)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 15 Bank of America said
Wednesday that second-quarter profits at its Global Wealth and
Investment Management business fell 5 percent from a year
earlier as low interest rates continued to weigh and the bank
invested more in hiring and training new financial advisers.
The wealth management business, which includes Merrill Lynch
and U.S. Trust, reported net income of $690 million for the
quarter ended June 30, down $36 million from second quarter of
2014.
During that year, the bank hired 850 advisers, including 526
advisers at Merrill Lynch and 333 advisers at Merrill Edge, the
brokerage unit that caters to less wealthy clients through Bank
of America branches and online.
Bank-wide headcount for full-time employees declined by 7
percent, with some cuts made to support staff and infrastructure
in the consumer banking sector, among others.
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan told
analysts on a call that the recent hiring of a lot of younger,
less-experienced advisers related to the training programs will
pressure profits in the near term and reduce revenue generated
per adviser from its current level of $1 million.
"You should expect our advisor count to go up and our
productivity may come down per advisor," said Moynihan, calling
it a great trade to grow the brokerages' sales force.
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has said its advisers will
pay renewed attention to clients with assets between $250,00 and
$1 million. Big brokerages in recent years have largely ignored
these clients, preferring to target clients with around $1
million in assets and more.
The wealth business's pre-tax margin climbed to 24 percent
this quarter from 23 percent in the previous quarter, an
"encouraging sign," Moynihan said. Additionally, the business
can expect a boost next year with the expiration of retention
packages paid to some Merrill Lynch advisers during Bank of
America's purchase of the firm in 2009, he said.
The bank expects Merrill Edge to drive more clients to
Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust. Advisers at Edge referred 30,000
clients to the Global Wealth and Investment Management business
in 2014, Bank of America spokeswoman Kristen Georgian said. The
bank expects referrals to rise to 40,000 in 2015.
On average, Merrill Edge advisers sell $4 million of
investment products annually, up 64 percent over the second
quarter last year.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)