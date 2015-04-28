(Adds comments from Bank of America)
April 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating whether Bank of America Corp
violated customer-protection rules and put retail-brokerage
funds at risk to increase profits, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank used large, complex trades and loans to save
millions of dollars a year in funding costs and to free up
billions of dollars in cash and securities for trading that it
otherwise would have needed to keep off-limits, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1J6neJK)
"These transactions began at Merrill Lynch prior to the
merger with Bank of America and received extensive review and
approval," Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin wrote in a
mail to Reuters.
Bank of America stopped the strategy in 2012. However, from
2009 to 2012, it completed billions of dollars' worth of such
trades, the Journal said.
At times, the trades reduced the amount the bank had in
lockup accounts by as much as $5 billion out of a total of up to
about $20 billion in lockup, Wall Street Journal reported citing
its sources.
The SEC is also evaluating the accuracy of the bank's prior
statements to the agency, the report said.
SEC spokesman Kevin Callahan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)