BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 7 Bank Of America Corp shareholders voted in line with management at the bank's annual meeting on Wednesday, with 93 percent supporting the executive compensation plan.
Shareholders also approved the election of board members and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the bank's auditor, but rejected several proposals sponsored by investors.
At the meeting, management discussed the bank's recent $4 billion error in calculating capital needs. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan called the mistake "disappointing" and Chairman Chad Holliday said the bank's "goal is zero errors all the time." (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in Charlotte, North Carolina; writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.