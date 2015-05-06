(Adds descriptions of additional votes)
NEW YORK May 6 Shareholders voted to back Bank
of America Corp's executive compensation, board
nominations and opposition to shareholder proposals at the
annual meeting on Wednesday, despite earlier complaints about
bylaws being changed.
The company summarized the results, saying all directors had
been elected, but did not say by how much. It will release the
final vote tallies within four days.
Lead independent director Jack Bovender said shareholders he
talked to in recent weeks had been right to fault the board for
changing company bylaws in October to allow Chief Executive
Officer Brian Moynihan to also become chairman.
The company said on Monday it will hold another vote on the
combined roles no later than next year's meeting.
Disclosure of Wednesday's shareholder votes could show how
much the standing of the directors was hurt when they changed
the bylaws.
Shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder
Services Inc and Glass Lewis & Co had said investors should vote
against re-electing director Thomas May because he headed the
governance committee that pushed for the bylaw change. ISS also
recommended votes against three other members of that committee,
Sharon Allen, Frank Bramble and Lionel Nowell.
The action in October overrode a vote by shareholders during
the financial crisis in 2009 that called on the board to
separate the roles, then both held by Ken Lewis. The board named
an independent director to be chairman.
Bovender said the October decision made sense at the time
because the then chairman was retiring and Moynihan had done a
good job.
However, Bovender added that, after spending "a lot" of the
last two or three weeks on the telephone with investors, he
realized they were right to fault the board for acting on its
own.
Bovender said Moynihan called him late last week and
recommended the company commit to a shareholder vote on the
change.
Shareholders also turned down a call for a special board
committee to consider breaking up the corporation because it is
too big to manage and too big for the safety of the financial
system.
The split-up proposal, made by Bart Naylor of the non-profit
advocacy group Public Citizen, was included on the ballot after
a ruling by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in
March.
Moynihan said the company should be big to serve its
multi-national corporate customers. The company's businesses
make more money because they refer one another's products to
clients, he added.
